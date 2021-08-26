Misha Kapoor Birthday Special: Photos of her with Zain Kapoor prove she is the best 'big sister'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood couples. The simple girl from Delhi and the Bollywood actor met each other at a religious family gathering and instantly connected with each other. Only after going on a few dates, they decided to tie the knot on July 7, 2015. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor welcomed their first child, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016, and then became proud parents of another adorable kid, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. The children of the celebrity couple are seen goofing around with each other in the social media posts shared by their mother. Today, as Misha Kapoor turns five years old, here are pictures of the “big sister” with Zain Kapoor that prove that two are very close to each other. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor’s family day out as they go to enjoy a delicious meal as Mira reveals that the two children are completely “papa obsessed monsters”.
Misha and Zain get clicked as the elder sister excitedly opens her Rakshabandhan gift that she received.
The Kapoor siblings goofing around with each other as they lay on the bed, as mamma reveals that Misha is wearing the t-shirt belonging to “Zizi” as they believe in sharing everything with each other.
Misha and Zain get clicked candidly as they spend their “play day” doing a lot of fun activities together.
Misha and Zain pose for the camera along with Mira and Shahid for a picture perfect frame.