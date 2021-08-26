Misha Kapoor Birthday Special: Photos of her with Zain Kapoor prove she is the best 'big sister'

1 / 6

Pictures of Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor giving sibling goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood couples. The simple girl from Delhi and the Bollywood actor met each other at a religious family gathering and instantly connected with each other. Only after going on a few dates, they decided to tie the knot on July 7, 2015. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor welcomed their first child, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016, and then became proud parents of another adorable kid, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. The children of the celebrity couple are seen goofing around with each other in the social media posts shared by their mother. Today, as Misha Kapoor turns five years old, here are pictures of the “big sister” with Zain Kapoor that prove that two are very close to each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram