Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two beautiful kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Speaking about the couple's daughter Misha, in particular, she is undeniably one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. Though she is not spotted much by the paparazzi as compared to other kids, she is a part of her parents' social media. Time and again, Shahid and Mira keep sharing Misha's awwdorable photos on Instagram. Well, Misha has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his bond with his daughter and said that it's really special and he doesn't think anyone else can make a man feel the way his daughter can. The Kabir Singh actor keeps sharing adorable moments with his baby girl. She is extremely cute. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid had revealed how his kids help him to stay calm during tough times. The actor said, "My kids. They are like my energiser bunnies. They are full of positive energy. I don't need anything else. I spend time with them and I am fine." Today, we bring you some of Misha's most adorable photos that will melt your heart for sure. Check out!

