Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha will steal your heart with her cuteness; See PHOTOS
Published: May 9, 2020 05:55 pm
1 / 15
Misha Kapoor's cute photos
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two beautiful kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Speaking about the couple's daughter Misha, in particular, she is undeniably one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood. Though she is not spotted much by the paparazzi as compared to other kids, she is a part of her parents' social media. Time and again, Shahid and Mira keep sharing Misha's awwdorable photos on Instagram. Well, Misha has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his bond with his daughter and said that it's really special and he doesn't think anyone else can make a man feel the way his daughter can. The Kabir Singh actor keeps sharing adorable moments with his baby girl. She is extremely cute. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid had revealed how his kids help him to stay calm during tough times. The actor said, "My kids. They are like my energiser bunnies. They are full of positive energy. I don't need anything else. I spend time with them and I am fine." Today, we bring you some of Misha's most adorable photos that will melt your heart for sure. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Cute as a button
Misha looks cute beyond words in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Playtime
Mira captioned this snap as, "Nature is the best playground."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Cute fashionista
Mira makes sure her daughter's style is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Why so adorable?
This snap is way too adorable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Baby Misha
Here's a throwback snap of baby Misha. Isn't she cute?
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Poser
Just look at her cute expressions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Awwdorable
Here's a pic of Misha flying kite with her grandfather.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
BFFs
Misha posing along with her best friend.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Roar
Misha captioned this snap as, "Roaaar #notamouse Raaaaar vs Roar #stealingmythunder I'm done #hungupmyears."
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
That pose though!
What do you have to say about Misha's cool sitting pose?
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Mumma's girl
They are the coolest mother-daughter duo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Cuteness personified
Could she be any cuter?
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Daddy's girl
This pic of Misha and Shahid is priceless.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Family
This snap is just perfect and all about love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
