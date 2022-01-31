PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous outfits worn by the ‘Barbie’ of (G)I-DLE, Miyeon

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the gorgeous idol, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon

Miyeon is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted with (G)I-DLE on May 2, 2018 with their mini-album ‘I Am’ and the title song ‘Latata’. On October 26, 2018, it was confirmed that Cho would perform at the League of Legends World Finals Opening Ceremony 2018, along with Soyeon, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. The four singers provided vocals for the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA, with Miyeon voicing Ahri, one of the most well known champions in the League of Legends. Together with Evelynn, voiced by Madison Beer, Ahri is the main vocalist of the group. Their song ‘Pop/Stars’ went viral on YouTube and topped Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. In August 2021, it was reported that Miyeon would be acting alongside ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ actor Lee Tae Vin in the upcoming action-comedy web series ‘Delivery’, which was supposed to be released later in October 2021. The singer is said to appear in this web drama to help local small and medium-sized enterprises during difficult times due to COVID-19 in the Gyeonggi Province and the production staff stated, ‘to look forward to wire action from Cho Miyeon’. In October 2021, Miyeon released a collaboration with Raiden on his first EP, ‘Love Right Back’, with the lead single ‘Side Effect’ released on October 11. It was described as a medium-tempo synth-pop song with witty lyrics that expresses the emotions felt by the person in love as a side effect. She also co-featured Lee Donghae's B-side track, ‘Blue Moon’, which was released on October 13. The same day, she was confirmed to star in the pink comedy web series Adult Trainee as Bang Ye Kyung alongside Ryu Ui Hyun.

Photo Credit : News1