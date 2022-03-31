Mohanlal is the coolest director in town & these BTS PICS from Barroz sets are proof

    Mohanlal is the coolest director in town

    Superstar Mohanlal is all charged up for his first directorial project Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He has chosen a fantasy adventure as the subject of his first venture as a director. The movie has been making a lot of noise ever since its announcement. From the offbeat subject line to the star-studded cast, the fans of Mohanlal cannot contain their excitement for Barroz. Time and again, the actor has also shared several snippets from the sets of the upcoming movie, adding to the thrill. Being made under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Besides direction, Mohanlal will also be seen in the title role in his next. Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will play other pivotal characters in the movie. Before we all get to witness the highly hyped film on the big screens, let us have a look at some BTS stills from the movie.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

    Mohanlal: The director

    Mohanlal looks all dapper while working behind the camera for the first time.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

    Captain of the ship

    The renowned actor is now proving his mettle as the captain of the team on the sets of Barroz.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

    Expanding horizons

    The star is leaving no stone unturned to make his first directorial project a special one.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

    The dual role

    Besides helming it, Mohanlal will also play the protagonist in this fantasy adventure flick.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram

    Taking charge

    The superstar is can be seen giving instructions to this team in this BTS still from Barroz.

    Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram