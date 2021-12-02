5 times Hina Khan had us crushing over her tie and dye pattern outfits

Published on Dec 02, 2021 08:28 PM IST   |  5.9K
   
    Blue and white

    Hina Khan is hands down one of the most stylish actresses of the Indian television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her stylish pictures with her fans. She is very fond of tie and dye pattern outfits. It can be easily gauged from her look in this picture as she posed with Shaheer Sheikh. She had donned a blue and white color combo tie and dye pattern outfit.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Multi color hina

    In the picture, she had sported a multi-color tie and dye pattern crop top along with tights for her gym outfit for the day.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Navy blue hina

    In the gorgeous navy blue casual yet stylish outfit, Hina Khan has aced her tie and dye look.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Blue white co ord hina

    Hina Khan’s airport look in her white and blue tie-dye pattern outfit will surely make you follow the trend.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram

    Yellow white hina

    No one could have looked more dapper than Hina Khan in this yellow and white tie-dye pattern sweatshirt and trousers. Her look is already going viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan instagram