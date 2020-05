1 / 7

Mohsin Khan's dapper looks

Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry and is extremely charming and handsome. Khan started his career as the second assistant director of Koyelaanchal. He made his television debut with Star Plus's Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. However, his major rise to fame was by playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi. Mohsin and Shivangi's pair won over the hearts of the audiences and they have become a household name. Speaking about their spectacular off-screen chemistry as well, the star said in an interview, "Any on-screen couple, whose chemistry is appreciated by the audience, will eventually have to face rumours about them being a couple in real life. But we aren’t dating. We are good friends, who share great on-screen chemistry. Our fans appreciate our chemistry and we are thankful for that." Mohsin Khan is also extremely stylish and his social media feed speaks volumes for it. From stylish dapper looks, vacay photos to his family portraits, the star's Instagram account is a delight for his fans. Check out his stylish looks in a suit which you can take cues from to keep it dapper.

Photo Credit : Instagram