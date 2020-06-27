Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan's charming selfies are too good to miss

1 / 11

YRKKH star Mohsin Khan's handsome selfies

Mohsin Khan is one of the popular stars of the Television industry. He is popularly known for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans of the show are beyond happy as the YRKKH team is back to shooting new episodes. Several photos from the sets of the show are currently doing rounds on the internet. Fans are beyond happy to see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira back in action. Undoubtedly, YRKKH's Mohsin and Shivangi enjoy a huge fan following. Speaking about Mohsin Khan, in particular, he began his career as the second assistant director of Koyelaanchal. He later made his TV debut with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose to fame by playing Kartik Goenka in YRKKH. Apart from his acting, Khan continues to win hearts with his charming personality. During the lockdown, he kept his fans updated about his whereabouts and gave an insight into his quarantine routine. The good looking actor shared selfies on Instagram. Anyone who follows the actor on Instagram might know that he is fond of selfies. Time and again, he keeps sharing his handsome selfies making fans go weak in the knees. In case you've missed out on any, don't worry as we have got you covered. Check out his selfies!

Photo Credit : Instagram