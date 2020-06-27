Advertisement
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan's charming selfies are too good to miss

Mohsin Khan is one of the popular stars of the television industry. He keeps sharing his handsome selfies making fans go weak in the knees. Take a look!
5430 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    YRKKH star Mohsin Khan's handsome selfies

    YRKKH star Mohsin Khan's handsome selfies

    Mohsin Khan is one of the popular stars of the Television industry. He is popularly known for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans of the show are beyond happy as the YRKKH team is back to shooting new episodes. Several photos from the sets of the show are currently doing rounds on the internet. Fans are beyond happy to see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira back in action. Undoubtedly, YRKKH's Mohsin and Shivangi enjoy a huge fan following. Speaking about Mohsin Khan, in particular, he began his career as the second assistant director of Koyelaanchal. He later made his TV debut with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose to fame by playing Kartik Goenka in YRKKH. Apart from his acting, Khan continues to win hearts with his charming personality. During the lockdown, he kept his fans updated about his whereabouts and gave an insight into his quarantine routine. The good looking actor shared selfies on Instagram. Anyone who follows the actor on Instagram might know that he is fond of selfies. Time and again, he keeps sharing his handsome selfies making fans go weak in the knees. In case you've missed out on any, don't worry as we have got you covered. Check out his selfies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Dapper in suit

    Dapper in suit

    When it comes to style, Mohsin knows how to look best!

  • 3 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The actor's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Hair goals

    Hair goals

    This pic will definitely make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    The actor is one good looking guy and you know it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Carfie

    Carfie

    What do you have to say about his handsome carfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Damn!

    Damn!

    The actor captioned this pic as, "Someone ordered a pouty driver...Chaley memsaheb."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    He looks cute in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This is one of the best pics of the actor shared by him on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    His smile

    His smile

    His smile can melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    So cool

    So cool

    The actor's mirror selfie game is also always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

