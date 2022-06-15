5 Times Smart Jodi fame Monalisa looked sizzling in bikinis

Monalisa is one of the most loved and followed actresses on social media. She has earned a huge name for herself in Bhojpuri language films. She has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was a popular contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 and post that she also appeared in TV shows such as Mohana Rathod in Nazar and Iravati Verma in Namak Issk Ka. The gorgeous actress was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Vikraant. The actress is known for her love for pools and beaches. Here are a few fabulous looks of the actress in bikinis.
Photo Credit : Mona
Nazar actress looks fabulous in white bikini with floral print. She is seen seated outside the pool as she flaunts her toned body. Her hair is tied up and she had sported a red lipstick.
Photo Credit : Monalisa Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying her Maldives vacation as she is seen seated at the edge of pool. She has sported a blue printed bikini. Her hair is parted and she has made two long braids.
Bigg Boss 10 fame looks gorgeous in a stylish dark green bikini as she unwinds by the pool. Her hair is tied up in a bun and she had applied light pink lipstick.
In the picture, Monalisa has sported a bright blue halter neck biking with a keyhole design. She is seen relaxing inside the pool.
Monalisa looks fabulous in the gorgeous black bikini, with lace detail on the straps. She looks stunning with her open hair and red lipstick.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app