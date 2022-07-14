5 times when Smart Jodi fame Monalisa stunned in her stylish sarees

Monalisa is a leading name in the Bhojpuri and Hindi entertainment industry. She has time and again proved her versatility as an actor through her various. The actress was last seen on the reality show Smart Jodi with her husband Vikraant. Monalisa looks stunning in her remarkable fashion and style, owing to which she enjoys a massive fan following. Her bold dress and style are in vogue and fans look up for inspiration from her. At the same time, she looks gorgeous in sarees. She is a stunner to the core in ethnic looks as well. Here are 5 looks of Nazar actress where she has sported stylish sarees.
Photo Credit : Monalisa Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in the black shimmery saree with a halter neck blouse. She has applied red lipstick and her hair is braided into a long ponytail.
The actress looks absolutely stunning in the yellow silk saree. It has a floral design all over it and has a beautiful border. She paired it with a green sleeveless and printed v-neck blouse.
Bigg Boss fame Monalisa looks graceful in the bright pink saree, with chikankari work on it. She paired it with a shimmery deep neck blouse and beautiful chandbali earrings.
Photo Credit : Monalisa
The actress looks fashionable in the light yellow saree with floral print all over it. She paired it with a corset style green blouse and a simple bindi.
Nazar actress looks magnificent in the beautiful pleated design saree along with pearl studded blouse. She paired it with studded necklace and earrings.