Monalisa's ravishing bikini looks

Antara Biswas, better known by her stage name Monalisa is one of the most popular and sought after actresses In the Bhojpuri film industry. She has done over 125 films and is famous for her appearance in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She is currently playing the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus' Nazar for which she has received a lot of love and appreciation of the audience. She will soon be seen as Madhulika in Nazar 2. The teaser of the show is out and has been one of the most anticipated shows ever since. The actress is also extremely active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with some of her most ravishing and gorgeous pictures. Check out some of her sizzling bikini pictures that show her supreme love for water.

Photo Credit : Instagram