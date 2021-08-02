Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  4. Money Heist: 6 PHOTOS of Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero and more cast members that show their offscreen bond

Money Heist: 6 PHOTOS of Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero and more cast members that show their offscreen bond

As Money Heist season 5 gears up to release its first part in September, we take a look at the cutest BTS moments of the cast members over the years.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2021 08:06 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran smile in a BTS snap

    Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran's cute selfie with a grin

    Just as fans are gearing up for the first part of the final season of Money Heist to arrive on September 3, 2021, we have been reminiscing about some of the cast members' best offscreen moments. It's no surprise that the massive cast of Money Heist gets along quite well with one another and we have seen some of their most goofy moments together on the actors' social media handles. From Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente's quirky selfies to Ursula Corbero's stunning on-set moments, over the five seasons of the show, the lead cast members have shared several of their amazing moments from filming. Sometimes, they have also treated us with some amazing selfies of themselves such as Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's mirror selfies from his look test. The show has managed to become a worldwide phenomenon in no time. The final season of the show will now be dropping in two parts, releasing in September and December. As the Netflix show comes closer to a goodbye with its final season's first trailer, we take a look at the show's cast members' best BTS moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Ursula Corbero

  • 2 / 6
    Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente's selfie together

    Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente's goofy moment

    It's always a treat to see your favourite cast members have a fun time off-screen and looking at this photo, we bet Miguel and Jaime share an amazing equation and bring all the craziness to the set of the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Miguel Herran

  • 3 / 6
    Ursula Corbero and Alvaro Morte from season 5 wrap

    Alvaro Morte and Ursula Corbero spreading smiles with an adorable snap

    Ever seen The Professor and Tokyo so happy? Well, this picture from Ursula Corbero's Instagram is an unmissable moment. Morte and Corbero look their happiest as they pose together for a picture during the show's filming. This photo is from Corbero's post announcing season 5 wrap and while we can't help but smile looking at this photo, it also gets us emotional knowing that the show is coming to a close.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Ursula Corbero

  • 4 / 6
    Luka Peros' BTS photo with the Money Heist gang

    Marseille aka Luka Peros' photo with the gang

    In Luka Peros' BTS snap, he is seen posing with co-stars Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) and Darko Perić (Helsinki) in an action-packed avatar. It looks like one of those BTS moments from the shoot when the gang is gearing up for a fight with the army in the upcoming season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Luka Peros

  • 5 / 6
    Alvaro Morte and Jaime Lorente in a dapper looking selfie

    Alvaro Morte and Jaime Lorente click a selfie in a dapper look

    Alvaro Morte and Jaime Lorente seemed to have been all decked up for and event as suited up in dapper looks and posed together for an adorable selfie together. In the captions, Morte also confessed his love for Lorente saying, "You know what I love you @jaimelorentelo there is no need to say more."

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Alvaro Morte

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente's selfie from season 1

    Miguel Herran's throwback selfie with a shirtless Jaime Lorente

    Like we said earlier, Miguel and Jaime need their own show soon. In one of his posts from 2017 and the early days of Money Heist, the duo was seen posing for a selfie that showed a shirtless Jaime chilling with Herrran.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Miguel Herran