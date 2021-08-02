Money Heist: 6 PHOTOS of Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero and more cast members that show their offscreen bond

1 / 6

Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran's cute selfie with a grin

Just as fans are gearing up for the first part of the final season of Money Heist to arrive on September 3, 2021, we have been reminiscing about some of the cast members' best offscreen moments. It's no surprise that the massive cast of Money Heist gets along quite well with one another and we have seen some of their most goofy moments together on the actors' social media handles. From Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente's quirky selfies to Ursula Corbero's stunning on-set moments, over the five seasons of the show, the lead cast members have shared several of their amazing moments from filming. Sometimes, they have also treated us with some amazing selfies of themselves such as Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's mirror selfies from his look test. The show has managed to become a worldwide phenomenon in no time. The final season of the show will now be dropping in two parts, releasing in September and December. As the Netflix show comes closer to a goodbye with its final season's first trailer, we take a look at the show's cast members' best BTS moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Ursula Corbero