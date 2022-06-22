PHOTOS: Park Hae Soo & more look amazing at the ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ Press Conference

1 / 7

Take a look at the main cast and the driving force of 'Money Heist: Korea'

‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ follows the Professor (Yoo Ji Tae) who schemes an ambitious heist that will have a massive payout. For his plan, the Professor scouts for potential team members. The recruited members select city names as their code names and they all have strong personalities. Their plan seems perfect, but due to the hostages that they take, they face an unexpected situation. Yoo Ji Tae is a South Korean actor, film director and screenwriter. After a stint as a fashion model, Yoo Ji Tae launched his acting career in 1998 then rose to fame through the films ‘Attack the Gas Station’ (1999) and ‘Ditto’ (2000). In the succeeding years, he gained acting recognition by working with acclaimed directors such as Hur Jin Ho in ‘One Fine Spring Day’ (2001), Park Chan Wook in ‘Oldboy’ (2003), and Hong Sang Soo in ‘Woman is the Future of Man’ (2004). He began directing short films in 2003, which were well received in the film festival circuit. His feature directorial debut ‘Mai Ratima’ was released in 2013. Park Hae Soo plays the role of Berlin. Park Hae Soo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his starring roles in the television series ‘Prison Playbook’ (2017–2018) and ‘Squid Game’ (2021). He has also appeared in films such as ‘By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture’ (2019) and ‘Time to Hunt’ (2020).

Photo Credit : Netflix