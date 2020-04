1 / 6

Money Heist interesting facts

Money Heist's fan base is increasing day by day thanks to the powerful characters and even unpredictable script plus the entire world is almost in a quarantine phase. Though there were some reports that they show might be pushed due to the on-going "situation" world wide. The show premiered on Netflix earlier this month with yet another gripping storyline. The characters have found a place in the hearts of millions of fans. With four seasons completed, Money Heist left its fans in suspense with many loose ends. The Spanish hit series has been dubbed into English, but can be watched with subtitles, and became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. Today we have these interesting facts about the show we bet you never knew.

Photo Credit : Youtube