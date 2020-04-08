Share your Lockdown Story
Money Heist Season 4: 10 goofy photos of the cast that show they share an amazing camaraderie off screen

Check out these unmissable and interesting photos behind the scenes of the actors of popular Netflix series Money Heist which share a lot about their bond.
4272 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Money Heist cast members reveal their goofy side with these unmissable photos

    Money Heist season 4 is the most streamed series worldwide. The 4th season returned for the rescue of millions of fans this quarantine period on the 3rd of April 2020. The leading actor in the series Álvaro Morte who plays the role of a professor in the popular series just went on a live session on Instagram and sang Bella Ciao and broke the internet. The Spanish heist series which gained immense popularity since its first season in the year 2017. It had its original run of 15 episodes from 2 May 2017 through 23 November 2017. With three seasons completed, Money Heist left its fans in suspense with many loose ends. The Spanish hit series has been dubbed into English, but can be watched with subtitles, and became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. The characters of the TV series are loved for their interesting backstories and spontaneous moves in the show. The most popular characters in the entire heist are the professor, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Tokyo, and Berlin. Today check out these photos of the cast of Money Heist off-screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Stealing the spot light for the fourth season

    Actor Pedro Alonso who plays the role of Berlin surely is winning hearts with his role and its unpredictability.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Nairobi with Berlin as they enjoy a small nap

    Both these characters will leave an important and impactful mark in your hearts post the fourth season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    When Lisbon and the professor smile

    Why we love the Professor? Well, the Professor is just too smart. He prides himself on being a master of trickery since he always manages to fool the authorities.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    When Rio and Denver share their cuteness with social media

    Ladies all around the world are currently crushing over their good looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Who all are up for a fun selfie?

    The cast pose for a fun selfie on the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    What scared Lisbon?

    Probably the Professor's bad timing with his camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Need of the moment

    What we all need to do to be safe right now

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Who needs workout breaks?

    The cast poses for a fun and interesting selfie yet again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    When you just cant stop laughing

    We also need to know this funny joke which is making Tokyo laugh so hard.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Pretty poses game with the cast

    We can never forget these red coveralls and the white masks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

