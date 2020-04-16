Money Heist Season 4: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who love the Spanish series

1 / 6

Celebs who are fans of Money Heist

Ayushmann Khurrana is a talented actor no doubt, he has been sharing motivational poetry, pictures, and videos throughout quarantine to make people understand the importance of staying indoors proving what a true citizen he is and how much he cares for the country. The actor shared a video yesterday playing piano with the current favourite track worldwide. Any guesses? Well the actor played the tune of Money Heist's Bella Ciao and shared a video with a caption" I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao.#MoneyHeist" proving how desperately he would jump at the opportunity of playing the lead if the show was remade in Bollywood. With four seasons completed, Money Heist left its fans in suspense with many loose ends. The Spanish hit series has been dubbed into English, but can be watched with subtitles, and became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. Well, it's not only Ayushmann but several other celebs who absolutely love the Spanish Heist series. Find out who.

Photo Credit : Youtube