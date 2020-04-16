Home
Money Heist Season 4: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who love the Spanish series

Well, there is something in common between us and our favourite celebrities, well it's the love for Money Heist on Netflix. From SRK to Ayushmann Khurrana, get to know these other celebs who are binged to the show.
724 reads Mumbai Updated: April 16, 2020 02:58 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Celebs who are fans of Money Heist

    Celebs who are fans of Money Heist

    Ayushmann Khurrana is a talented actor no doubt, he has been sharing motivational poetry, pictures, and videos throughout quarantine to make people understand the importance of staying indoors proving what a true citizen he is and how much he cares for the country. The actor shared a video yesterday playing piano with the current favourite track worldwide. Any guesses? Well the actor played the tune of Money Heist's Bella Ciao and shared a video with a caption" I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao.#MoneyHeist" proving how desperately he would jump at the opportunity of playing the lead if the show was remade in Bollywood. With four seasons completed, Money Heist left its fans in suspense with many loose ends. The Spanish hit series has been dubbed into English, but can be watched with subtitles, and became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. Well, it's not only Ayushmann but several other celebs who absolutely love the Spanish Heist series. Find out who.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    On Ayushmann's trending video, the actress commented" "Binged on #mondyheist now bingeing on this.. Beautiful @ayushmannk (sic)."

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna

    The actress shared a post"Indian Version #moneyheist I see so many including my friends #lacasadepapel fans I haven’t watched but that's on my list next after the light and breezy #gossipgirl @netflix_in #ripnairobi okay tell me what are you watching and if any #recommendations"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Hina posted a video on Sunday, where Alicia Sierra's dialogues are replaced with Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika's. A montage of the most unforgettable scenes from Alicia plays to a voiceover from Hina's hit show plays in the video.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Badshah

    Badshah

    "Someone needs to do it and make me a part of it too" commented king of Rap in Bollywood, Badshah on Khurrana's video.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Apparently Shah Rukh Khan is also a huge fan of the series and there are rumours that he might be producing the Indian version of the Heist series.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

