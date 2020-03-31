Home
Money Heist Season 4: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó to Miguel Herrán, here's who the series' actors are DATING

Fans of the Money Heist cast have always taken an interest in the stars' love lives. Today, find out who the series' stars are dating in real life.
    Who the cast of Money Heist are dating? Find out

    Money Heist Season 4 is coming soon for the rescue of millions of fans this quarantine period as the fresh season will be available from April as announced by Netflix in December. Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist is supposed to return on April 3rd for its fourth season. Spanish drama Money Heist or La Casa De Papel became an instant hit from its very first season. The leading actor in the series Álvaro Morte who plays the role of The professor in the popular series just went on a live session on his Instagram and sang Bella Ciao and broke the internet. But, there is a strong buzz that the makers of Money Heist could postpone the show's release amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. As we eagerly await for the fourth season to arrive we have your favorite characters from the series and their real life partners with their adorable pictures which will even help you know you they are married to or are dating. Check them out.

    Itziar Ituño

    Itziar Ituño who plays the role of Raquel Murillo is married to Juan Fernandez, Juan played the role of Coronel in the series.

    Úrsula Corberó

    Úrsula Corberó who plays the role of the main lead Tokio who also narrates the story is dating Chino Darin.

    Miguel Herrán

    Miguel Herrán plays the role of Rio and is dating Sandra Escacena

    Jaime Lorente

    Jaime Lorente plays the role of Denver and is dating Maria Pedraza.

    Álvaro Morte

    Álvaro Morte plays the role of the professor and is married to Blanca Clemente and has two adorable children as well.

