1 / 6

Childhood photos of the leading cast of Money Heist

Money Heist 4 hasn't stopped making headlines ever since it premiered on Netflix, Not only because it's Netflix's most-watched non-English drama, but also because the 4th season left us with big cliffhangers! Given the interesting characters of the show who are all different yet interesting in their own ways have found their way to having a massive fan following all around the world."The writer of the series Alex Pina shared "I think Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own show is very clear; he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist...but still there are lots of people who adore him because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity. From Nairobi to El Profesor...Denver is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!" Also for the fifth season, he added" We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters," Pina told me. "We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts." Today we have these cute throwback images of some of the leading actor's childhood in the hit Spanish heist show. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram