Money Heist season 4: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó & Rio aka Úrsula Corberó BTS pictures are worth your attention

1 / 7

You need to check out these pictures of Tokyo and Rio off screen

Money Heist is one of the most followed and watched series this quarantine on Netflix. The fourth season released this April and fans of the show all over the world were waiting for it with bated breath. Just like every other season, this season also ended with some major cliffhangers and the viewers were yet again impressed with the on-screen performances of the actors in the show. The Spanish hit series has also been dubbed into English. It became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. The drama offers thrill, tragedy and even romance, keeping us at the edge of our seats. There were several reports that Shah Rukh Khan might buy the rights of the show to make a movie based on the same storyline though nothing is officially stated until now. The story is of a criminal mastermind, i.e. "The Professor" who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain along with some like-minded heist members. The cast of the successful series shares a great bond. One of the most loved pair on-screen Tokyo and Rio played by Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán have great chemistry on-screen and off-screen. Today, have look at their photos on their social media which signifies their close bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram