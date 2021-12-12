Money Heist Season 5: A look at the characters who IMPRESSED us the most in the epic finale

1 / 6

The Professor

Money Heist officially wrapped up its final season and ended with a bang as The Professor and his team walked away free after pulling off the greatest heist in history at the Bank of Spain. The second volume of Season 5 of the show was released on December 3 and after bingeing on the same, fans still can't get enough of how great the ending of the show was. Ever since Money Heist was picked up by Netflix, the show was garnered with a massive international fan base and the Spanish series' characters became household names for everyone. From rooting for couples to praying for Arturo's character death, fans have been attached to the show in the most amazing way. Considering the last volume of the series had packed a lot of surprises for us, we are taking a look at those characters from the show who left us the most impressed and the first one who certainly comes at the top is The Professor. Alvaro Morte once again left us beyond amazed with not only his performance but also his character's genius ability to get his team out of the Bank of Spain the cleverest way.

Photo Credit : Netflix