Money Heist: Shah Rukh as Professor, Priyanka Chopra as Nairobi, here's how Indian La Casa de Papel would look

Money Heist Season 4: The Professor's role played by Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka as Nairobi, how Bollywood remake would look.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2020 04:25 pm
    If Money Heist was remade in Bollywood

    Money Heist is growing immensely popular day by day and its gripping script for the fourth season is already a hit. The popular show returned early April and fans have loaded social media with posts about the same. The international sensation Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) has blown up on Netflix since its premiere in 2017. The Spanish heist drama offers thrills, tragedy, and even a bit of romance at every turn, keeping us at the edge of our seats. There were several reports that King Khan might buy the rights of the show to make a movie based on the same storyline though nothing is officially stated until now. Seems like the Spanish show has already found a soft spot in Bollywood already. Today, we have these actors we would love to see in the Bollywood remake of the popular Heist show.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Saif Ali Khan as Berlin

    Saif has already surprised the country with his role in Sacred Games and Berlin's mysterious persona would be something we would love to see Saif portraying.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kareena Kapoor Khan as Raquel Murillo

    Raquel can be a romantic lover as well a bold inspector and Kareena would be best for this part, also we loved her in Angrezi Medium.

    Photo Credit : youtube/Instagram

    Anushka Sharma as Tokyo

    Tokyo likes to speak her mind without a filter, she is bold and beautiful member of the heist and goes to any length to protect the ones she loves. Anushka would be the ideal choice for her role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nairobi

    Nairobi is sensible, fierce and led like a fearless leader also like Tokyo takes necessary actions when needed for her loved ones. PeeCee would slay in this role, remember Quantico?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Ishaan Khattar as Rio

    Ishaan would be perfect for the role of the young energetic Heist member, Rio.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Aditya Roy Kapur as Denver

    Denver is a passionate lover and is a family man. Denver is also like a trump card in this heist and who better than Aditya Roy Kapur to portray this role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Taapsee Pannu as Monica

    Monica emerged as a strong member of the heist post season 1 where she was a captive in the bank, she is a mother and also loves her husband Denver despite all odds. Taapsee would look amazing in this role as she is known for her experimental roles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Tahir Raj Bhasin as Arturo

    The former bank manager and one of the main villains of the show, Arturo would be best portrayed by Mardaani star Tahir Raj Bhasin.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Ram Kapoor as Helsinki

    Ram Kapoor as Helsinki would be so much fun to watch. Helsinki is one of the elderly and powerful members of the heist and his comic timings are just perfect.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

