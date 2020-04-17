Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó's photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín will leave you mesmerised

1 / 6

Úrsula Corberó's photos captured by her actor boyfriend Chino Darín

Ever since Money Heist Season 4 dropped, it has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. Right from Úrsula Corberó who essays the role of Tokyo to Alvaro Morte who plays The Professor, Pedro Alonso who plays Berlin and more, every star has been creating buzz equally. Recently, Úrsula took to her social media page and shared some behind the scenes videos that left every fan in splits. Right from a bare-chested Professor grooving to Stay Forever to Pedro Alonso entertaining Úrsula by playing dead and more, behind the scenes videos show the quirky side of each star. Speaking about Úrsula Corberó who is one of the main characters and narrator of the entire series is expected to return to Money Heist Season 5. The actress has impressed the fans of the show yet again with her performance in Season 4. However, her love life has been making headlines as well. For anyone who follows her on social media knows she is in a relationship with actor Chino Darín. The couple keeps sharing romantic photos on Instagram giving their fans major relationship goals. We stumbled upon a few pictures of the actress captured by her one and only. Úrsula beauty in the pictures captured by her beau will leave you mesmerised for sure. Without further ado, check out the photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram