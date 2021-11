1 / 6

Squid Game

We bet you have already binged your way through Netflix's Squid Game and are already looking to add something to your watch list next. The Korean drama was so addictive that you barely found reading the subtitles an issue and hence, we believe you are now ready to catch up on several other foreign-language shows that you could binge on right away. Apart from giving us an excellent story and memorable characters, there's so much a show can do like introduce us to new cultures, give us background on the politics of a geographical region, delve into its past or future, and if nothing else, it certainly teaches us some cool slangs that we can pick up while understanding the language of a foreign show. If you haven't watched Squid Game yet, there's ample reasons why you must and while you're at it, we suggest you some other interesting picks as well, when it comes to foreign language shows that will leave you hooked to them and also get you rooting badly for their lead characters. Some of these have already become global phenomenons while others have enjoyed a smaller fan base. Check out international shows you should stream soon.

Photo Credit : Netflix