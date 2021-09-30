Monica Bellucci Birthday: 6 times the James Bond star proved nobody can rock the red carpet better than her

Monica Bellucci turned 57 years today! On this special occasion, her fans must know some lesser-known facts about her. For starters, Bellucci pursued a career in the legal profession. She didn’t take up modelling seriously, and would model on the side for pocket money! Later, in 1988, the star moved to Milan, which is definitely a haven for models and people who want to pursue a career in modelling. Then she started her journey as the actress and model that we know of today!
Bellucci made her acting debut on television in 1990 and made her movie debut with Dracula, in 1992. But wait, that’s not when she became the star that she is today. Bellucci rose to fame with her commendable acting skills in the French thrilled The Apartment (1996).
It isn’t unknown to her fans that Bellucci is gorgeous in every way. The star made her way to become one of the top actresses and supermodels with her charm, her ways and her hard work. While her fans are mesmerized because of her beauty, Bellucci is nothing less of ‘beauty and brains.’
On the occasion of her 57th birthday, we take a look at some of Bellucci's striking red carpet appearances which won the hearts of many and made her one of the most loved stars of all time:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Monica Bellucci looks absolutely stunning in that red gown, and we are swooning! She was clicked at The 76th Venice Film Festival red carpet.
Monica Bellucci can carry any outfit with style and grace. In this picture, she was walking the red carpet of 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Monica Bellucci knows that she is the best when it comes to being elegant! At the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival, she looked this beautiful.
Wow! Fans loved this dress that Bellucci wore during the premiere of On The Milky Road at the 73rd Venice Film Festival.
For those of you who didn't know this, Bellucci was a part of James Bond: Spectre as Lucia Sciarra. She looked absolutely gorgeous while attending one of the events of the movie.