Monica O My Darling screening

The makers of Monica O My Darling, the upcoming neo-noir comedy thriller is gearing up for its Netflix release. Ahead of the release, the makers of Monica O My Darling held a grand premiere show for the Rajkummar Rao-Huma Qureshi-Radhika Apte starrer in Mumbai, on November 10, Wednesday. Some of the most popular celebs in the industry including Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and others joined Rajkummar Rao and the Monica O My Darling team for the screening of the much-awaited film.