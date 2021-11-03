6 PHOTOS of MONSTA X's Minhyuk prove why he is the much needed 'sunshine' in our lives

1 / 6

Fierce Minhyuk

Happy Birthday to MONSTA X's visual and vitamin, Minhyuk! Minhyuk, also known by his real name Lee Min Hyuk was born in Gwangju, South Korea. Beginning of December 2014, he competed in Mnet's survival show 'No. Mercy'. Though a lot of people didn't believe he would make it, Minhyuk proved his naysayers wrong as he became the final member confirmed to be one of the seven contestants debuting in Starship Entertainment's new boy group MONSTA X. Besides his incredible visuals, Minhyuk is known for his cheerful and amiable personality, thus making him the 'visual vitamin' of the group! Besides that, he is known for his immense contribution to MONSTA X's albums with his excellent lyrics, composition and production skills. He also actively works on his solo projects and enjoys hosting programs and variety shows as well. On his special day today, we take a look at some of his best pictures which prove, why he is the much needed 'sunshine' in our lives.

Photo Credit : News1