6 PHOTOS of MONSTA X's Minhyuk prove why he is the much needed 'sunshine' in our lives

    MONSTA X Minhyuk in the middle of a performance (Pic credit - News1)

    Fierce Minhyuk

    Happy Birthday to MONSTA X's visual and vitamin, Minhyuk! Minhyuk, also known by his real name Lee Min Hyuk was born in Gwangju, South Korea. Beginning of December 2014, he competed in Mnet's survival show 'No. Mercy'. Though a lot of people didn't believe he would make it, Minhyuk proved his naysayers wrong as he became the final member confirmed to be one of the seven contestants debuting in Starship Entertainment's new boy group MONSTA X. Besides his incredible visuals, Minhyuk is known for his cheerful and amiable personality, thus making him the 'visual vitamin' of the group! Besides that, he is known for his immense contribution to MONSTA X's albums with his excellent lyrics, composition and production skills. He also actively works on his solo projects and enjoys hosting programs and variety shows as well. On his special day today, we take a look at some of his best pictures which prove, why he is the much needed 'sunshine' in our lives.

    MONSTA X Minhyuk posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Cutesy Minhyuk!

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk makes a cute pose on the red carpet, looking adorable.

    MONSTA X Minhyuk posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Handsome is as handsome does!

    MONSTA X Minhyuk shows off his amazing side profile, looking handsome in a black suit.

    MONSTA X Minhyuk posing for the paparrazi (Pic credit - News1)

    Bucket Hat

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk looks chic in a bucket hat and navy blue jacket as he poses for the paparrazi.

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk poses for the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Boyfriend Minhyuk!

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk channels his inner boyfriend look, as he looks cute in an adorable beret and suit.

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Shining Silver Hair!

    MONSTA X's Minhyuk looks dapper in a smart tuxedo with shining silver hair as he poses at an awards show.

