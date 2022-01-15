PHOTOS: 6 times MONSTA X’s Hyungwon made the red carpet his own

1 / 6

Happy Birthday to MONSTA X's Hyungwon!

Turning 28 today, MONSTAX’s Hyungwon is a singer, dancer, actor, model, and DJ. Prior to debuting as a part of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X in 2015, Hyungwon was already active as a model for various fashion shows, including the W Hotel and Ceci Fashion Show in 2014. He went on to appear in singer K.Will’s music video for ‘You Call It Romance’, and made his official acting debut in 2017 with the KBS2 drama, ‘Please Find Her’. The talented artist’s list of new challenges doesn’t end here! In 2017, Hyungwon began to DJ under the stage name DJ H.ONE and released collaborative singles as well. In 2020, the track ‘Nobody Else’ for MONSTAX’s album ‘Fatal Love’ became the first song in which Hyungwon was involved in each aspect of music production, by participating in writing, composing, as well as arranging for the track. To celebrate the birthday of this master-of-all, we’ve put together some of our favourite moments of Hyungwon owning it on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : News1