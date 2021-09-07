PHOTOS: 6 charismatic looks by the talented actress Moon Ga Young that will leave you fascinated

1 / 7

A mini look book on the various ensembles adorned by the versatile actress Moon Ga Young

Moon Ga Young was born in Karlsruhe, Germany to South Korean parents on July 10, 1996. Her family moved back to Korea when she was 10 years old. Moon Ga Young began her acting career in 2006 as a child actress, appearing in both film and television. In 2014, Moon Ga Young played her first leading role as the title character in 'Mimi', a four-episode mystery/romance drama that aired on cable channel Mnet. In April 2015, Moon Ga Young portrayed the female protagonist in the web drama, 'EXO Next Door' which aired on Naver TV Cast. She then played supporting roles in hit television series 'Don't Dare to Dream' and 'Live Up to Your Name'. In 2017, she starred in the drama special 'Waltzing Alone'. In 2018, she starred in romance drama 'Tempted', based on the 18th century French novel 'Les Liaisons dangereuses'. Her performance won her the Excellence Award for Best Actress at the MBC Drama Awards. In 2019, Moon Ga Young was cast as one of the female lead roles in 'Welcome to Waikiki 2'. In 2020, Moon Ga Young was cast as the female lead in the romance television series 'Find Me in Your Memory'. She also stars as the female lead, Lim Ju-kyung in the TV series, 'True Beauty' which aired in December 2020.

Photo Credit : News1