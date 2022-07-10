PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at 6 gorgeous selfies of talented actor Moon Ga Young

1 / 6

Glancing at some of Moon Ga Young's best selfies!

Moon Ga Young began her acting career in 2006 as a child actress, appearing in both film and television. In 2014, the teenage Moon Ga Young played her first leading role as the title character in ‘Mimi’, a four-episode mystery/romance drama that aired on cable channel Mnet. In April 2015, Ga Young portrayed the female protagonist in the web drama, ‘EXO Next Door’ which aired on Naver TV Cast. She then played supporting roles in hit television series ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ and ‘Live Up to Your Name’. In 2017, she starred in the drama special ‘Waltzing Alone’. In 2018, she starred in romance drama ‘Tempted’, based on the 18th century French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. Her performance won her an Excellence Award as Best Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Drama award at the MBC Drama Awards. In 2019, Moon Ga Young was cast as one of the main cast of the comedy television series ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’. In 2020, Moon Ga Young was cast as the female lead in the romance television series ‘Find Me in Your Memory’. She also starred as the female lead, Im Ju Kyung in the tvN series, ‘True Beauty’ which aired in December 2020. In 2022, she stars in tvN fantasy-melodrama ‘Link’ which follows Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and his twin sister who can feel each other's feelings even if they are far apart and the siblings called this phenomenon 'link'. Gye Hoon, who has never felt a link since his sister's disappearance 18 years ago, suddenly starts to share a woman's (Moon Ga Young) feelings and feels all her joys, sorrows, and pains.

Photo Credit : Instagram