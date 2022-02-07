5 Celeb couples who will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day post wedding

1 / 6

Bollywood couple's first Valentine's Day post marriage

It's finally that time of the year that fills the air with romance, excitement, hope and love. Yes, we are talking about Valentine's week that has begun. With the beginning of the week filled with love, we thought why not look into Bollywood couples who are going to celebrate their first Valentines post marriage. A lot of B-town celebs surprised us by tying the knot and most of them had an intimate yet grand wedding. Bollywood celebs including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa among others keep giving their fans and followers couple goals. Take a look at these romantic newlyweds who are all set to fill the week with love.

Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Mouni Roy Instagram