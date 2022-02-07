5 Celeb couples who will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day post wedding

It's finally that time of the year that fills the air with romance, excitement, hope and love. Yes, we are talking about Valentine's week that has begun. With the beginning of the week filled with love, we thought why not look into Bollywood couples who are going to celebrate their first Valentines post marriage. A lot of B-town celebs surprised us by tying the knot and most of them had an intimate yet grand wedding. Bollywood celebs including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa among others keep giving their fans and followers couple goals. Take a look at these romantic newlyweds who are all set to fill the week with love.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Mouni Roy Instagram
Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021, and their extravagant wedding took place in Rajasthan's Barwara fort. Their fans have their eyes peeled as the two will celebrate their first Valentine together after marriage.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Mouni and Suraj inaugurated the first celebrity wedding of 2022. It's been barely a month into their marriage that Valentines week has knocked on the doors. The lovebirds have already made their fans go crazy over their adorable wedding pictures. And now, with the beginning of Valentine's week, we are sure the two will offer romantic glimpses of their celebrations to make their fans happy.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
This super spontaneous and unconventional couple exchanged vows last year in November. Though they had been dating each other for a long time, they truly give their fans some major couple goals. The couple will celebrate their first Valentine together post marriage.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram
Yami and Aditya tied the knot last year in June. The two got hitched in an intimate wedding in the presence of close family and friends. This year, the lovebirds will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together after their marriage. It is certainly going to be a special time for the two.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 last year. Their wedding ceremony was full of frolic and fun. The two will be celebrating their first Valentine's week and we simply can't wait to see them shower love and affection on each other.
Photo Credit : Kapil Gulati/Ankita Lokhande Instagram