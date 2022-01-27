5 enchanting PHOTOS from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding ceremony

1 / 5

Varmala

On Thursday, January 27, actor Mouni Roy finally tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in an intimate yet lavish wedding. The couple got hitched as per Malayali rituals with the bride looking gorgeous in a red and white South Indian saree. Meanwhile, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in traditional wear. While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram