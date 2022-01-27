5 enchanting PHOTOS from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding ceremony

On Thursday, January 27, actor Mouni Roy finally tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in an intimate yet lavish wedding. The couple got hitched as per Malayali rituals with the bride looking gorgeous in a red and white South Indian saree. Meanwhile, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in traditional wear. While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
Here, groom Suraj Nambiar can be seen filling vermillion on the forehead of Mouni Roy. The bride can be seen gently lifting her maangtika for Suraj to successfully complete the ritual.
Bride Mouni Roy shares a contagious smile as beau Suraj Nambiar ties Mangalsutra around her neck.
It is sure that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are extremely happy as they embark on a whole new journey together. The above picture is a testimony of it.
On Thursday evening, Mouni and Suraj also married in a Bengali wedding. In this photo, Mouni looks extremely gorgeous in red suhaag ka joda. Heavy statement accessories and golden borders complete the entire look.
Photo Credit : Neha Swami Bijlani Instagram