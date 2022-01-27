5 Photos from Mouni Roy's pre-wedding festivities

1 / 6

Mouni Roy looked glamorous at her pre-wedding celebrations

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry who has been making headlines recently for her fairytale wedding. For the last few weeks, rumours had been rife about her wedding with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. Meanwhile, her wedding festivities have begun and several pictures are doing rounds on social media. From Mehendi to Haldi, here's a look at some adorable pictures from Mouni Roy's pre-wedding rituals.

Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures