5 Photos from Mouni Roy's pre-wedding festivities

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry who has been making headlines recently for her fairytale wedding. For the last few weeks, rumours had been rife about her wedding with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. Meanwhile, her wedding festivities have begun and several pictures are doing rounds on social media. From Mehendi to Haldi, here's a look at some adorable pictures from Mouni Roy's pre-wedding rituals.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures
Mouni Roy dropped this super cute picture with Suraj Nambiar from one of their pre-wedding festivities. In the photo, the two can be seen all smiles as Mouni hugs her beau.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
For her Haldi ceremony, the diva twinned with Suraj in white ensembles. Mouni wore a white lehenga and accessorised her look with white floral jewellery.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures Instagram
For her Mehendi ceremony, the actress donned an embellished yellow ensemble and paired it with a maangtika and chunky earrings.
Arjun Bijlani shared this happy picture from Mouni's Haldi ceremony. The Naagin actor can be seen applying haldi to her.
Photo Credit : Arjun Bijlani Instagram
In the click, the bride-to-be Mouni Roy can be seen posing with her best friend Mandira Bedi at her Mehendi ceremony. Both the divas looked drop-dead gorgeous in yellow outfits.
Photo Credit : Mandira Bedi Instagram