5 Times Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy rocked her beautiful curls

Mouni Roy curls

Mouni Roy is one actress who never fails to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. The Naagin fame star has worked in numerous popular TV shows and has also set foot in the Bollywood industry. The actress is presently seen as the judge of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 and she will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, Brahmastra. The actress has become an Internet sensation and regularly treats her fans with some of the best pictures of herself. The star can easily rock both the western outfits and Indian outfits. The actress enjoys a massive fan following for her fashionable looks. Here are some stylish looks of the actress flaunting her beautiful curls.

Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram