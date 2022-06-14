5 Times Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy rocked her beautiful curls

Mouni Roy is one actress who never fails to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. The Naagin fame star has worked in numerous popular TV shows and has also set foot in the Bollywood industry. The actress is presently seen as the judge of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 and she will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, Brahmastra. The actress has become an Internet sensation and regularly treats her fans with some of the best pictures of herself. The star can easily rock both the western outfits and Indian outfits. The actress enjoys a massive fan following for her fashionable looks. Here are some stylish looks of the actress flaunting her beautiful curls.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
The actress looks elegant in the white self-design sharara style suit with a black dupatta. The actress paired the look with silver jhumkas and styled her hair in light curls.
In the picture, Mouni looks stunning in a gorgeous beige and black designer off-shoulder gown. Her beautiful curls fall on her shoulder and it is complimenting her looks.
The actress looks casual and stylish in a black co-ord set and her hair is open with light curls looks. The highlighted curly hair looks fabulous on her.
The actress has sported a gorgeous crop top and mini skirt, which she has paired with kohled eyes and layered neckpieces. Her long curls are place on one of her shoulders and she enjoys the cool breeze by the ocean.
This is a picture from her pool party after her marriage to Suraj Nambiar in Goa. She has sported a green shimmery cutout dress with black sunglasses. She paired the look with long and open curls.
