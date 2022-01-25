5 times bride-to-be Mouni Roy set our hearts racing with her monochrome pics

Mouni Roy is trending on social media for the past many weeks as the actress will be getting married very soon. She is tying the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th July. The gorgeous actress is quite popular on social media and loves to share pictures of herself on social media. She has a particular attraction towards the monochrome filter and looks breathtaking in the pictures. Here is a picture of the actress as she smiles coyly in the frame. She has worn a sleeveless top and a hat.
The actress is a traditional beauty queen with a lovely saree and heavy kohl. She has worn traditional jewelery along with a floral garland and gajra. She captioned, “Today Thiruvathira Is the nakshatra or the star of lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess Parvathi finally met Lord Shiva after her long penance and he took her as a Sahadharma Chaarini (equal partner) After Satyanarayan Pooja.”
Naagin fame actress is looking sizzling in this black and white picture. She has sported a crop top and jeggings. Her expressions are killer as stares at the camera.
In the picture, she is seen seated on the floor in a jacket and shorts. Her sporty yet casual look is quite ravishing. She captioned, “He asked,” for you, the woman, in the biblical story, is no different from the man, is the man himself?” Yes I said. “Eve can’t, doesn’t know how, doesn’t have the material to be Eve outside of Adam. Her evil and her good are evil & good according to Adam. And the divine work was so successful that she herself, in herself doesn’t know what she is. Eve is Adam as a woman..”
She looks absolutely gorgeous in the picture as she has sported a black crop and baggy pants. She captioned, “some winters will never melt some summers will never freeze and some things will only live in poems; errr’ or in prose’s…..”