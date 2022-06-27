5 Times Mouni Roy nailed the athleisure looks

    5 Times Mouni Roy nailed the athleisure looks

    5 Times Mouni Roy nailed the athleisure looks

    Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and stylish actresses on social media. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and she regularly keeps her fans posted about her life updates. The gorgeous diva loves to make a statement with her looks, whether it's about her traditional look in sarees or her stylish beachwear. The actress is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, and they are often seen engaging in PDA. The actress was last seen as one of the judges of the reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. Mouni Roy is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures on social media doing yoga. Here are some stylish athleisure looks of the Brahmastra actress

    Pastel shades

    For the look, the actress has sported a simple baby pink bralette style sports bra and aqua blue tights. She paired the look with white shoes.

    Black comfortable look

    Brahmastra actress looks stylish and comfy in the black crop top style sports bra and loose track pants.

    Grey bralette and tights

    Mouni has sported a grey bralette style crop top and high waist black tights for the look. She is seen doing yoga in the fresh air in the garden area.

    Stylish mini skirt look

    Naagin actress looks gorgeous in black zipper style crop top and black fitted mini skirt. She paired it with black sunnies and white sports shoes.

    Ready to dance

    Mouni Roy looks chic in black crop top and grey lounge pants. She paired it with a grey crop jacket and sports shoes.

