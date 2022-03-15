5 Times Mouni Roy proved to be a saree girl

1 / 6

Best of Mouni Roy's saree looks

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After establishing herself in the TV world with daily soaps like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has been busy carving her niche in the Hindi film industry as well. She made her big-screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold. Besides enthralling the audience with her impressive screen presence, she is also considered a true fashionista who never misses to shell out style goals with her sartorial choices. Here's a look at all the times she left her fans in awe of her saree looks.

Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Mouni Roy Instagram