5 Times Mouni Roy proved to be a saree girl

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After establishing herself in the TV world with daily soaps like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has been busy carving her niche in the Hindi film industry as well. She made her big-screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold. Besides enthralling the audience with her impressive screen presence, she is also considered a true fashionista who never misses to shell out style goals with her sartorial choices. Here's a look at all the times she left her fans in awe of her saree looks.
The diva slipped into a heavily-sequinned saree in shades of blue, pink, and lime green. She paired the saree with an uber-stylish halter neck blouse and looked all the way glamorous.
This time she set the internet on fire in a sheer drape that was accentuated with hand-embroidery in gold. She paired it with a puff-sleeved blouse and a golden waist belt.
In the picture, the actress donned a beautiful pink sequin saree. The saree featured feather detailing on the pallu.
Mouni donned a beautiful hand-painted olive green saree which featured a gota detailing all over. She teamed it up with a matching strappy lilac blouse that bore no embellishments.
The actress shared this gorgeous picture in a bright red and golden saree paired with heavy gold jewellery. She completed her new-bride look with sindoor in the middle hair parting.