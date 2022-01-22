5 Times Mouni Roy pulled off ethnic look to perfection

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. After proving herself in the telly world with serials, the diva has been busy carving her niche in the Bollywood film industry. Mouni made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the movie Gold. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Here's a look at the times Mouni Roy made heads turn with her ethnic looks.
Photo Credit : Tina Motwani/Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in a sequined black saree draped around her svelte figure along with a contrasting black velvet blouse. She let her sequined saree shine by ditching accessories and left her tresses open in cascading waves to complete the look.
Photo Credit : Mamik/Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva looked ethereal in an ivory colour ghagra choli. The lovely garment had silver thread and lace work all over it. Mouni decked up her look in traditional jewellery with white and golden bangles and white maang tikka on her forehead.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress chose a hand-printed saree featuring ruffled and intricate details. The silk and chiffon saree featured crape lining and pearl embroidery. She teamed it up with a spaghetti-strapped blouse accentuated with beaded tassels and sequined hand embroidery all over.
Mouni looked ultra-glamorous in a flowy white and blue Anarkali suit. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement silver jhumkas. She kept her makeup minimal with kohl-defined eyes and a light pink lip tinge.
Mouni emanated quirky vibes by donning an ivory lehenga entailing a motley of hues. The diva nailed her look by donning a matching dupatta and a sleeveless multicolour blouse amped with tassels at the hemline. She accessorised her look with a maang tikka and choker necklace.