5 times Mouni Roy’s statement earrings stole the show

Mouni Roy’s statement earrings

Mouni Roy is regarded as one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Naagin, and others. She is presently judging the kids' dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often creates trends with her fashionable looks. The actress can easily sport both western and traditional looks. The jewellery sported by the actress is also exquisite. Here is a glimpse into some of her looks where her statement earrings made her look stand apart from others.

Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram