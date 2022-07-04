5 times Mouni Roy served looks like hot tea in summer in printed sarees

1 / 6

Mouni Roy in printed sarees

Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to making style statements. She is one of those actresses who knows how to shine bright with her talent and exquisite fashion sense. She can even make heads turn in simple athleisure. Speaking about her social interaction, Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything. She can easily sport both traditional and western looks. The actress is a massive fan of sarees, and here are a few looks of Mouni in printed sarees.

Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram