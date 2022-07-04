5 times Mouni Roy served looks like hot tea in summer in printed sarees

Mouni Roy has always been one step ahead when it comes to making style statements. She is one of those actresses who knows how to shine bright with her talent and exquisite fashion sense. She can even make heads turn in simple athleisure. Speaking about her social interaction, Mouni regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about everything. She can easily sport both traditional and western looks. The actress is a massive fan of sarees, and here are a few looks of Mouni in printed sarees.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
The actress sported a lovely baby pink saree with white crochet detailing in the borders and on the blouse. There are white motif prints all over the saree.
Mouni Roy looks like royalty in the red Banarasi saree, with beautiful borders and golden foil print all over the saree.
Naagin actress looks fashionable in the off-white saree, which has huge leaves printed on it. The look offers the perfect tropical vibes to her look.
The actress looks stunning in the gorgeous maroon saree with all-over floral vines print over it. She paired it with elegant traditional jewels and an embellished belt.
Gold actress has sported a gorgeous organza saree with orange roses print on it. She sported the look for visit to the Taj Mahal.
