5 Times Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar gave couple goals with their beach date pics

Mouni Roy is a prominent celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and many others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares posts for her fans. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. The actress is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo tied the knot earlier this year and since then, Mouni loves to share pages from her married life on social media. The couple loves to go on beach dates and have fun together.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
In the picture, the couple is seen walking around the city in casual yet comfy outfits. They have sported a white casual tshirt with black trousers. Mouni has sported a hat.
The couple look comfy yet stylish for their morning date in Turkey. Mouni looks stylish in a white t-shirt and blue shorts. The couple is seen enjoying the view.
The couple is seen enjoying some solitude as they enjoy the lush greenery around them. Mouni looks gorgeous in a bodycon red floral dress.
In the picture, Mouni is seen in a beautiful green dress and hugging her husband, Suraj. They are enjoying the windy day.
The couple is seen enjoying a fun dinner date and having a fun conversation. Mouni had written that there is never a dull day with him.
