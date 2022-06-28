5 Times Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar gave couple goals with their beach date pics

1 / 6

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar gave couple goals

Mouni Roy is a prominent celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and many others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares posts for her fans. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine. The actress is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo tied the knot earlier this year and since then, Mouni loves to share pages from her married life on social media. The couple loves to go on beach dates and have fun together.

Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram