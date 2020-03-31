/
7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. Apart from her upcoming projects, Roy is also in the news due to her stunning looks. The actress is one fashionable lady. Today, check out the number of times Roy donned a thigh-high slit dress and totally impressed us with her look.
March 31, 2020
Style goals
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. She is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter and opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Up next, Roy will be seen sharing screen space opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The gorgeous actress will be essaying the role of a villain in the same. Apart from her upcoming projects, Roy is also in the news due to her stunning looks. The actress is one fashionable lady. Right from acing a casual look to making heads turn with her saree looks and more, Roy's style is always up to the mark. Time and again, Mouni has proven that she has a brilliant taste in fashion. Over the years, Roy has donned some stunning thigh high slit dresses and nailed it. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and rock a thigh-high slit dress like no one else, here's the inspiration you need! Check out the number of times Roy donned a thigh-high slit dress and totally impressed us with her look.
Stunner
The actress is looking drop dead gorgeous in her white thigh-high slit dress.
Lady in black
The diva never fails to impress. All the ladies out there, here's how you can rock a black thigh-high slit dress.
Gorgeous and how!
The diva completely nailed it.
Can't take our eyes off her
Roy knows how to slay! She is looking ravishing in pink shimmery thigh-high slit dress.
Style on point
The diva is always dressed to the nines. This look of the diva is one of our favourites.
Breathtaking
Mouni proved she is the ultimate fashion queen.
Vacay mode on
This look gives perfect travel outfit idea.
