Home
/
Photos
/
Mouni Roy
/
7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress

7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. Apart from her upcoming projects, Roy is also in the news due to her stunning looks. The actress is one fashionable lady. Today, check out the number of times Roy donned a thigh-high slit dress and totally impressed us with her look.
5502 reads Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2020 04:06 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Style goals

    Style goals

    Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. She is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter and opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Up next, Roy will be seen sharing screen space opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The gorgeous actress will be essaying the role of a villain in the same. Apart from her upcoming projects, Roy is also in the news due to her stunning looks. The actress is one fashionable lady. Right from acing a casual look to making heads turn with her saree looks and more, Roy's style is always up to the mark. Time and again, Mouni has proven that she has a brilliant taste in fashion. Over the years, Roy has donned some stunning thigh high slit dresses and nailed it. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and rock a thigh-high slit dress like no one else, here's the inspiration you need! Check out the number of times Roy donned a thigh-high slit dress and totally impressed us with her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The actress is looking drop dead gorgeous in her white thigh-high slit dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    The diva never fails to impress. All the ladies out there, here's how you can rock a black thigh-high slit dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The diva completely nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    Roy knows how to slay! She is looking ravishing in pink shimmery thigh-high slit dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The diva is always dressed to the nines. This look of the diva is one of our favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Breathtaking

    Breathtaking

    Mouni proved she is the ultimate fashion queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Vacay mode on

    Vacay mode on

    This look gives perfect travel outfit idea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation
Anushka Sharma: From her debut, her box office hits to unbeatable sense of style, Check out her transformation
Khushi Kapoor shows us 7 easy ways to style white outfits; Check PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor shows us 7 easy ways to style white outfits; Check PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi inspired 7 outfits to keep it stylish this summer; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi inspired 7 outfits to keep it stylish this summer; See PHOTOS
From being a coffee lover to dog mom, Samantha Akkineni\'s 8 most relatable and cute Instagram posts
From being a coffee lover to dog mom, Samantha Akkineni's 8 most relatable and cute Instagram posts
Kiara Advani: From Prada heels to Givenchy tracksuit, most expensive things sported by the actress
Kiara Advani: From Prada heels to Givenchy tracksuit, most expensive things sported by the actress
6 Times Suhana Khan stole our hearts with her minimal makeup look; See Pics
6 Times Suhana Khan stole our hearts with her minimal makeup look; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement