7 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to effortlessly rock a thigh high slit dress

Style goals

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses of the entertainment industry. She is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter and opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Up next, Roy will be seen sharing screen space opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The gorgeous actress will be essaying the role of a villain in the same. Apart from her upcoming projects, Roy is also in the news due to her stunning looks. The actress is one fashionable lady. Right from acing a casual look to making heads turn with her saree looks and more, Roy's style is always up to the mark. Time and again, Mouni has proven that she has a brilliant taste in fashion. Over the years, Roy has donned some stunning thigh high slit dresses and nailed it. In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and rock a thigh-high slit dress like no one else, here's the inspiration you need! Check out the number of times Roy donned a thigh-high slit dress and totally impressed us with her look.

Photo Credit : Instagram