Everything about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar's wedding

It looks like the year has begun on a great note for the actress Mouni Roy. We already know that the actress has some big releases lined up; however, her personal life is also blossoming as she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The diva has been tight-lipped about her big day and is yet to confirm about her marriage. Here's everything you need to know about Mouni Roy's wedding.

Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram