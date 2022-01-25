Everything about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding

It looks like the year has begun on a great note for the actress Mouni Roy. We already know that the actress has some big releases lined up; however, her personal life is also blossoming as she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The diva has been tight-lipped about her big day and is yet to confirm about her marriage. Here's everything you need to know about Mouni Roy's wedding.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
Actress Mouni Roy had been dating Dubai-based businessman and banker Suraj Nambiar for several years. Suraj hails from Bengaluru and holds a degree in investment science and international management from Stanford University.
Photo Credit : Suraj Nambiar Instagram
Mouni and Suraj have finalised Goa for their wedding. The two will be tying the knot at W Goa Hotel on January 27.
The two lovebirds first met each other in a nightclub back in 2019 on New Year's Eve in Dubai.
Photo Credit : Neha Bangera/Mouni Roy Instagram
As per reports, the families of Mouni and Suraj were happy with their decision. They have already become good friends and are happy to become relatives.
According to reports, some confirmed guests at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding are Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aashka Goradia, Shivani Malik Singh, Anuradha Khurana, Manish Malhotra, Meet Bros, Roopali Kadyan, Mandira Bedi and Anisha Verma.