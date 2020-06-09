Advertisement
Here's Mouni Roy's incredible collection of books that you must get your hands on

Apart from being extremely talented and gorgeous, Mouni Roy is also very fond of reading books and constantly shares her reading list with fans through social media! Take a look!
3113 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Mouni Roy's envious collection of books

    Mouni Roy is one of the popular TV actresses. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well. For the uninitiated, the actress marked her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She was also seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Up next, Mouni's fans are excited to watch her as a villain in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The same also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, Mouni Roy made her singing debut. Sharing a post on Instagram, Mouni revealed that she sang "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" with Nakash Aziz. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup-free in public. Interestingly, the star's Instagram bio too clearly mentions, "I love dancing... n books... n travels ..ummm.. n food:)))))" Apart from this, the actress is also a Bibliophile and her love for books is not unknown. Talking about her love for books, she mentioned in an interview, "Jane Austen is an all-time favourite. I’d love to play Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice, I think every girl wants to play this role! I am reading Kurt Vonnegut for some time now — Breakfast of Champions, Cat’s Cradle, Slaughterhouse-Five. I have many fave literary characters… Christine Daae of The Phantom of the Opera, Dominique from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead… you give me any Victorian character and I’d be happy to play all of them!" On that note, take a look at her amazing collection of books that you must add to your reading list!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Such a fabulous collection!

    Recently, she shared a few pictures of the novel, she is currently reading, which is written by Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. In an Instagram post, Roy mentioned that she has borrowed four novels from the same friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Reading is therapeutic

    Mouni captioned this pic as "The world was hers for the reading. ~ Betty Smith"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The Bhagavad Gita

    Unlike many of us, Mouni Roy loves to read Bhagavad Gita. As she posted this pic she wrote, "Do what you need to do, not for sense gratification but in bhakti, love, sense of duty without being attached to the fruits/results..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Happy For No Reason by Mandira Bedi

    "HAPPY FOR NO REASON for me, s kind honest with a great sense of humour & extremely personal to each one who reads it." shared Mouni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Beauty personified

    How gorgeous is she! The book she is reading is, "ELEANOR OLIPHANT is completely fine; so is US ALL."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Heaven for book lovers

    Here's what every Bibliophile's heaven looks like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Diverse collection

    Mouni's collection also includes Harry Potter!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Noteworthy collection

    Take notes for your book collection!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The Forest of Enchantments

    Mouni Roy captioned this pic as "While Mark Manson s everything s fucked was a lullaby to my mind, I have a feeling this one s going to be a song to my heart. #forestofenchantments."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    A book we must read

    We are going to get our hands on this as soon as possible, what about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

