Here's Mouni Roy's incredible collection of books that you must get your hands on

Mouni Roy's envious collection of books

Mouni Roy is one of the popular TV actresses. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well. For the uninitiated, the actress marked her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. Post that, she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She was also seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Up next, Mouni's fans are excited to watch her as a villain in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The same also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, Mouni Roy made her singing debut. Sharing a post on Instagram, Mouni revealed that she sang "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" with Nakash Aziz. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup-free in public. Interestingly, the star's Instagram bio too clearly mentions, "I love dancing... n books... n travels ..ummm.. n food:)))))" Apart from this, the actress is also a Bibliophile and her love for books is not unknown. Talking about her love for books, she mentioned in an interview, "Jane Austen is an all-time favourite. I’d love to play Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice, I think every girl wants to play this role! I am reading Kurt Vonnegut for some time now — Breakfast of Champions, Cat’s Cradle, Slaughterhouse-Five. I have many fave literary characters… Christine Daae of The Phantom of the Opera, Dominique from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead… you give me any Victorian character and I’d be happy to play all of them!" On that note, take a look at her amazing collection of books that you must add to your reading list!

