Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy's pictures reveal the amazing bond that they share

Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy are most popular stars of the entertainment industry. The duo has been friends for a really long time and their Instagram pictures will give you friendship goals.
16249 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy's BFF moments

    Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy's BFF moments

    Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy are most popular stars of the entertainment industry. Aamna Sharif, as we all know, is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She essays the role of Komolika in the show. She earlier won hearts as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin To Hoga and as Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum. She starred in films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, and Ek Villain. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, is also one of the most loved actresses. She is popularly known for her performances in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mahadev, and Naagin. Roy entered films with Keema Kagti's Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She later went on to star in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Up next, she will be seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. Well, Roy and Aamna Sharif share a great bond with each other. The duo has been friends for a really long time. Time and again, Mouni and Aamna share their beautiful pictures together on social media. The duo's Instagram pictures scream friendship goals and more. Speaking of that, check out their BFF moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic speaks volumes about their friendship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Caught in a candid moment

    Caught in a candid moment

    This pic of the actresses is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Friendship goals

    Friendship goals

    The duo never fail to give fans friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Apart from being brilliant actresses, they also win hearts with their stylish appearances.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Another one!

    Another one!

    Be it slaying in casuals or rocking a traditional look and more, Mouni and Aamna are always dressed to the nines.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Ain't nobody like desi girls

    Ain't nobody like desi girls

    We are absolutely in love with this picture of the BFFs!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    BFFs

    BFFs

    No matter how busy they are, they always make sure to spend quality time together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Great bond

    Great bond

    We love their friendship!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

