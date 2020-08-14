Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy's pictures reveal the amazing bond that they share

1 / 9

Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy's BFF moments

Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy are most popular stars of the entertainment industry. Aamna Sharif, as we all know, is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She essays the role of Komolika in the show. She earlier won hearts as Kashish Sinha in Kahiin To Hoga and as Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum. She starred in films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, and Ek Villain. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, is also one of the most loved actresses. She is popularly known for her performances in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mahadev, and Naagin. Roy entered films with Keema Kagti's Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She later went on to star in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. Up next, she will be seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. Well, Roy and Aamna Sharif share a great bond with each other. The duo has been friends for a really long time. Time and again, Mouni and Aamna share their beautiful pictures together on social media. The duo's Instagram pictures scream friendship goals and more. Speaking of that, check out their BFF moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram