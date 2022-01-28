From mehendi to wedding: 5 bridal outfits inspiration from Mouni Roy's marriage festivities

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in the presence of close family and friends. The pictures from her dreamy destination wedding are making rounds on the internet and it's hard to take eyes off newlywed Mouni. Take a look at everything Mouni Roy donned during the wedding festivities.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Mouni Roy Instagram
The nuptials revelries kicked off with a traditional Haldi ceremony. The lovebirds made a twinning statement in white ethnic ensembles. Mouni Roy's outfit instantly impressed us as she donned an embroidered white lehenga featuring golden borders and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. The gorgeous bride accessorised her look with white floral jewellery.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Pinkvilla Desk
For the Mehendi ceremony, the diva raised the temperature in a yellow lehenga paired with a backless choli. The statement blouse came with seashell detailing and cascading tassels. Her incredible accessories including statement earrings and an elegant maangtika completed her glam look
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Hilton Goa Resort Instagram
The actress dropped this adorable picture of her with Suraj Nambiar from one of their pre-wedding rituals. In the picture, Mouni looked gorgeous in a traditional red suit as she stood close to Suraj.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram
Paying ode to Suraj's South Indian roots, Mouni made for a beautiful traditional bride in a pure white silk saree. Her drape sported a traditional golden and red border, oozing a regal appeal. The actress completed her bridal look with an array of heavy golden temple jewellery.
Ditching the contemporary pastel hues, the actress wore a red bridal lehenga with uncut emerald and diamond jewellery. Her bridal lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi came with a gorgeous organza dupatta with Ayushmati Bhava written on the edge.