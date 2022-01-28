From mehendi to wedding: 5 bridal outfits inspiration from Mouni Roy's marriage festivities

1 / 6

All the ensembles Mouni Roy wore at her wedding

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in the presence of close family and friends. The pictures from her dreamy destination wedding are making rounds on the internet and it's hard to take eyes off newlywed Mouni. Take a look at everything Mouni Roy donned during the wedding festivities.

Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Pictures/Mouni Roy Instagram