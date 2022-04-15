Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi’s 5 BFF moments

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are very popular names in the entertainment industry. The actresses are quite popular for their strong friendship over the years. Mouni Roy rose to fame with her show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, where she played the role of goddess Sati. The actress was also appreciated for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin, where she played the lead. She has also been part of movies like Gold, and Made in China, and will also be seen in Ranbir-Alia’s movie Brahmāstra. Mandira Bedi has also been a part of the telly world for a long time. She worked in shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Mahabharat, and others. She has also been part of numerous movies and web series. Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy have each other rock in all their good and bad times. Here are some BFF moments of the duo.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
The duo looked stunning as they posed together in shimmery outfits. Mouni has sported a silver dress, while Mandira has worn an elegant black gown.
In the picture, Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are seen hugging each other as Mouni captioned, “MY BABY STRONGEST”.
Mandira Bedi had shared a party for celebrating the wedding of her best friend Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar. They had a gala time at the party.
This is a picture from the wedding day of Mouni Roy as Mandira could not believe the beauty of Mouni as a bride. She captioned, “Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out. Love you Mon!”
The two girls looked gorgeous in yellow attires as Mandira wrote that she wrote, “I love you both, more than you know”.
Photo Credit : Mandira Bedi instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app