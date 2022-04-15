Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi’s 5 BFF moments

    Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi’s 5 BFF moments

    Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are very popular names in the entertainment industry. The actresses are quite popular for their strong friendship over the years. Mouni Roy rose to fame with her show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, where she played the role of goddess Sati. The actress was also appreciated for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin, where she played the lead. She has also been part of movies like Gold, and Made in China, and will also be seen in Ranbir-Alia’s movie Brahmāstra. Mandira Bedi has also been a part of the telly world for a long time. She worked in shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Mahabharat, and others. She has also been part of numerous movies and web series. Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy have each other rock in all their good and bad times. Here are some BFF moments of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram

    Party together

    The duo looked stunning as they posed together in shimmery outfits. Mouni has sported a silver dress, while Mandira has worn an elegant black gown.

    Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram

    Being goofy

    In the picture, Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are seen hugging each other as Mouni captioned, “MY BABY STRONGEST”.

    Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram

    Mandira’s house party

    Mandira Bedi had shared a party for celebrating the wedding of her best friend Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar. They had a gala time at the party.

    Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram

    Mouni’s wedding

    This is a picture from the wedding day of Mouni Roy as Mandira could not believe the beauty of Mouni as a bride. She captioned, “Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out. Love you Mon!”

    Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram

    Mouni’s Haldi ceremony

    The two girls looked gorgeous in yellow attires as Mandira wrote that she wrote, “I love you both, more than you know”.

    Photo Credit : Mandira Bedi instagram