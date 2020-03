1 / 7

Mouni Roy's fitness secret

Mouni Roy's career is an inspiring journey with only highs. From acting in television as a supporting cast member to becoming one of the biggest actresses in Television and now a well-known name in Bollywood as well with some of the best projects in her kitty. The actress was last seen in the movie Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and played a crucial role in Akshay Kumar's critically acclaimed Gold as well. Speaking about her style, the actress Mouni has shared that her style is like that of a Jane Austen girl in a Christopher Nolan world. She also added what style means to her, "Style to me is very personal, it’s an extension of one’s personality; no tricks, just the mood of the day and where I am off to that day. Don’t follow any trend with blinkers on. Understand your body type and work with and around what looks good on you." Her pictures in red bikini on social media broke the internet. Speaking about her fitness, the diva is one of those stars who has a strict regime when it comes to staying healthy and strong. Today, take a look at these fitness tips revealed by Mouni.

Photo Credit : Instagram