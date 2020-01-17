Mouni Roy looks beyond beautiful in THESE photos sans makeup; Check it out

1 / 8

Mouni Roy's no makeup looks

Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. To brush your memory a bit, Roy made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo wowed everyone with their chemistry and performance in Gold. Post her debut film, Mouni was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Roy was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Though the film did average business at the box office, Mouni impressed everyone with her acting as well as dancing skills. Up next, she will be seen essaying the role of a villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. As she continues to inspire and amaze us, check out some of her photos sans makeup.

Photo Credit : Instagram