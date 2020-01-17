Mouni Roy looks beyond beautiful in THESE photos sans makeup; Check it out

Home
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. As she continues to inspire and amaze us, check out some of her photos sans makeup.
    Mouni Roy's no makeup looks

    Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. To brush your memory a bit, Roy made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo wowed everyone with their chemistry and performance in Gold. Post her debut film, Mouni was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Roy was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Though the film did average business at the box office, Mouni impressed everyone with her acting as well as dancing skills. Up next, she will be seen essaying the role of a villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. As she continues to inspire and amaze us, check out some of her photos sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful beyond words

    The actress is often praised by her million followers for flaunting her natural beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty as always

    The Gold actress looks drop-dead gorgeous sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Relaxing

    The Brahmastra star is a travel freak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BFF

    Here's a beautiful pic of the actress chilling with her BFF!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Flawless sans makeup

    This was the first photo she shared on New Year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fitness freak

    The actress is a fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Can't take our eyes off

    Here's Roy flaunting her natural skin while enjoying on the swing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

