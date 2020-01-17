/
Mouni Roy looks beyond beautiful in THESE photos sans makeup; Check it out
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public.
Updated: January 17, 2020 12:14 pm
Mouni Roy's no makeup looks
Mouni Roy is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. To brush your memory a bit, Roy made her B-town debut opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo wowed everyone with their chemistry and performance in Gold. Post her debut film, Mouni was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. Roy was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. Though the film did average business at the box office, Mouni impressed everyone with her acting as well as dancing skills. Up next, she will be seen essaying the role of a villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about her social media presence, the beautiful actress keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. Right from her vacay pics, bikini photos and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Mouni also keeps sharing her photos sans makeup. The gorgeous beauty doesn't shy away from going makeup free in public. As she continues to inspire and amaze us, check out some of her photos sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beautiful beyond words
The actress is often praised by her million followers for flaunting her natural beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Pretty as always
The Gold actress looks drop-dead gorgeous sans makeup in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Relaxing
The Brahmastra star is a travel freak.
Photo Credit : Instagram
BFF
Here's a beautiful pic of the actress chilling with her BFF!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Flawless sans makeup
This was the first photo she shared on New Year.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fitness freak
The actress is a fitness enthusiast.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Can't take our eyes off
Here's Roy flaunting her natural skin while enjoying on the swing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
