Black Beauty

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved personalities in the television industry today. From being the saree-clad sanskari bahu in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to being a Goddess in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev to finally ruling the television industry with her on-screen performance in Naagin, Mouni Roy has created a niche for herself among other celebrities. The actress has also been a part of the Bollywood industry by making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, where she portrayed the role of a Bengali woman named Monobina Das which was well received by the audience. Her performance in the action thriller Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher, was also loved due to her on-screen presence and acting skills. On the work front, the actress would be soon in Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from a TV star and a beautiful Bollywood actress, Mouni Roy is pretty active on her social media, and her gorgeous posts are a treat to her fans. Known for her features and good looks, the actress always mangers to look sizzling in her black outfits as she carries them well enough to be noticed. Her style sense has always been the talk of the town, and today we bring you some of the best pictures of the diva.

Photo Credit : Instagram