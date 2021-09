1 / 6

Pictures of Mouni Roy flaunting her sharp features in ethnic outfits

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her acting career with appearing in television serials, going ahead to rule the industry with her work. Mouni Roy has also appeared in web-series, proving her versatility. She played unique characters, which they believe she will ace doing. Along with always being in the headlines for her work, Mouni Roy also often bags many praises for her looks. Here are Mouni Roy’s sharp looks in ethnic outfits which will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla