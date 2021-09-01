Mouni Roy: PHOTOS of the actor prove black is her favourite colour

1 / 6

Mouni Roy’s black outfits that set the internet on fire

Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Hindi television industry, who has also made her Bollywood and digital debut. Mouni has always preferred to stay away from controversies but it seems like celebrities and controversies go hand in hand. Mouni Roy has been making the headlines for her wardrobe malfunction that took place as she was posing for the media. Her floral halter-neck backless outfit with a thigh-high slit slipped a little from its place, making her conscious. But this might be the first time when the fashionista has gotten into trouble for her outfit. In fact, Mouni Roy has always been spotted giving major fashion goals. Here are Mouni Roy’s black outfits that prove her love for the colour. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla